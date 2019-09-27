A first look inside Blackpool's redeveloped guest houses which have been transformed into quality apartments

Blackpool Housing Company (BHC) has completed the redevelopment of two adjoining properties to deliver ‘quality rental apartments’ in Station Road, South Shore. They have been created in two derelict former hotels.

Built around the 1900s, 35 Station Road was originally used as the presbytery to the adjoining Baptist Church and Sunday school. It was later converted into a guest house called ‘The Victoria’.

37 Station Road is believed to have originally been used by the Church for visiting clergy and later it was ‘The Sparkles Hotel’.

The 11 residential flats were opened yesterday and range from one to four bedroom properties. BHC, owned by Blackpool Council, aims to provide people with a choice of ‘quality rental homes and high quality letting and management services.’ A core activity is renovating old holiday accommodation and ‘raising rental standards.’

Fylde coast-based Simmons Construction started work on the properties in November 2018. Simmons Construction employed 15 locals, while subcontractors working on aspects like the roofing to flooring were also said to be local to the Blackpool area. Most of the materials were from Builders Supplies North West based on the Fylde.

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: "The company’s sympathetic construction and design work relating to the buildings has enhanced the look of the area. The front façade of the buildings have been refurbished with significant consideration for existing features whilst the unusual original floorplan was carefully considered to create user friendly spacious apartments."

The properties are now available for rent and Blackpool Housing Company has already received expressions of interest with applications currently being processed.

A ‘Meet the Neighbours’ event is also planned for a later date when other residents and businesses in the area will be able to view the properties to see what has been achieved.

David Galvin, managing director, Blackpool Housing Company, commented: “This is another fantastic example of Blackpool Housing Company working with a local construction company to renovate end of life guest houses, hotels and holiday flats.

"It is wonderful to see derelict buildings brought back to life and contribute to the town’s regeneration, better standards of accommodation and improved neighbourhoods.”

Lots of the rooms are large in size due to being former guest houses

Coun Neal Brookes, Blackpool Council, Cabinet Member responsible for Housing, said: “These properties offer quality accommodation and an attractive and comfortable living environment.

"We are delighted with the work undertaken and hope that new residents will thoroughly enjoy their new homes. We are also pleased that this project involved local contractors and suppliers throughout.”

Neil Saxon, director of Simmons Construction, said: “We are proud to be part of this regeneration program and show the transformation achievable by our loyal and experienced team. It’s great to see these dilapidated buildings regenerated in the areas we grew up and to a high quality.”