A fast growing Indian hotels brand has booked in to Blackpool

An Indian hotels group has signed deals with ten Blackpool B&Bs in its first foray into the UK's biggest holiday resort.

The OYO Group,which claims to be the world’s fastest growing hotel business, is targeting expansion across the UK.

Jeremy Sanders of OYO

It launched in the resort with the OYO Gresham Hotel in Adelaide St in early March, and boosted its presence in May with the addition of OYO The Blarney Stone, in Alexandra Road, OYO Arncliffe Hotel, in Adelaide Street, and OYO Martell’s Hotel in Alexandra Road.

The firm said it would be teaming up with a number of other hotels that will take on the OYO branding in the coming weeks.

It works with small and mid-size independent hotels to improve their performance and enhance the customer experience, and it said that it is looking to engage with further independent hotel owners as it continues to seek investment opportunities in Blackpool and more widely across the North West.

Jeremy Sanders, Head of OYO UK, said: “We’re very excited to have arrived in Blackpool - one of the UK’s most iconic seaside destinations - at such a significant time for the town. Last month, a House of Lords Committee recommended seaside reinvention should begin in Blackpool - a vision OYO not only supports, but is acting on right now.

“OYO has chosen Blackpool as its entry point for the North West as we see a real opportunity to add value to its hotels and in turn, the local community. Blackpool has the potential to attract new audiences and cement its reputation as a thriving coastal resort and we at OYO want to help drive that success.”

Through its proprietary technology, revenue management capabilities and operational expertise, OYO works with independent hotel owners to improve their financial returns while ensuring guests have a great experience during each and every stay.

Its team of hospitality experts also works with owners to transform the property itself, often co-investing to improve infrastructure, standards and the look and feel of the hotel.

OYO’s flexibility means that it can work with all types of hotel - business, leisure, metropolitan, rural, large or small - with the single aim of using its technology and hotel expertise to deliver value for hotel owners and customers alike.

Since being founded in India in 2013 by 25-year-old entrepreneur Ritesh Agarwal, OYO has become the world’s fastest growing hotel chain and the sixth largest hotel group in the world, with a network of over 18,000 franchised and leased hotels across 500 cities and 10 countries, including India, China and Japan.

The firm launched in the UK - its first market outside Asia - in October 2018, and now has 50 hotels representing over 1,000 rooms across UK cities, towns and coastal resorts.

The business, which is backed by investors including Softbank, Airbnb, Sequoia and Lightspeed, plans to invest £40m in the UK in 2019.