£130,000 revamp at Cleveleys optitcians

A Cleveleys opticians has undergone a £130,000 refit and expansion to improve the level of care it offers patients.

Specsavers on Victoria Road West has been refreshed in order to accommodate more customers and reduce wait times by adding a second pre-screening room and a collection point for glasses, as well as new paintwork and carpets.

Specsavers Cleveleys has had a 130,000 investment. Pictured left to right are Karen Simpson (store director), Rebecca Gallagher (assistant manager), Laika Essa (store director)

The store is now display only, meaning customers have a wider choice when it comes to frames.

Part of the investment has been channelled into 3D scanning technology (worth £60,000) which allows its optometrists to view the eye in more detail than ever before.

The Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine is a cutting-edge piece of equipment, usually found in hospital eye departments.

It is used for a variety of functions including screening and management of conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.

The technology produces a structural scan of the eye, including layers of the eye that would not normally be visible using traditional eye testing techniques.

The results are similar to an ultrasound or MRI scan, in that it creates multiple scan slice images that are built up to form a total image.

The OCT machine uses a totally safe, laser light source and not x-ray-type radiation.

Store director Dr Laika Essa said: “It’s really important to all the staff at Specsavers Cleveleys that we can provide the best possible care to all our customers, and improving our store facilities will help us do that

“This investment gives our team the ability to enhance the services to our local community by identifying and helping to detect or manage conditions, with a level of diagnostic capability which previously would have needed a hospital visit.

“OCT technology produces such a detailed picture of the structures in the eye that it allows us to identify signs of diseases years earlier than traditional methods.

“Given that nearly half of all sight loss is preventable, the sooner we can detect these conditions, the sooner we can help.”

The scan will be in addition to a thorough eye test, during which the optometrist will use a range of clinical tests and procedures to measure the quality of someone’s vision, as well as taking an overview of the health and function of their eyes.