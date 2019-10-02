£12m housing scheme at Fleetwood's West View nears completion

A major £12 million housing development on Fleetwood’s West View estate is almost complete.

A ceremony has been held to mark the ‘topping out’ of the Lighthouse View extra care project on the corner of Chatsworth Avenue and Wansbeck Avenue.

Lighthouse View, one of Regenda Homes’ flagship schemes, will have 72 high quality one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

It will provide a safe and secure living environment for over 55’s who want to enjoy their independence with care and support available, as and when they need it.

There will even be a cafe serving hot food, which will be open to the public.

The complex is being built by Greater Manchester-based Bardsley Construction on behalf of Regenda Homes, and 'topping out' refers to when the final beam is placed upon a structure during construction.

However, although the project is a prestigious one, some residents living nearby are not so pleased with the development, citing massive disruption during the construction phase, claiming damage to their homes and raising concerns about the overwhelming size and scale of the property compared to neighbouring homes.

Lighthouse View was built as a more ambitious replacement to the former Wansbeck House sheltered housing scheme, a smaller building which was demolished.

Stephanie Harrison, executive director of operations and customer services at Regenda Homes, said: “I can’t believe we’re finally here.

"We started this project eight years ago and we’ve ended up with something amazing and transformational.

“We decided to do this development because of the changing demographics in the country; lack of housing was becoming a crisis for older people and we wanted to help.”

But Alan Johnson, of nearby The Croft, who was one of 75 objectors to the scheme, said the application should have gone before councillors at a full planning hearing, where it could have been challenged..

He said: "Instead it was approved by a senior planning officer acting under delegated authority, a system which operates for 98% of all planning applications.

"An application will only come before a planning committee if a local councillor asks for the matter to be listed on the agenda.

"I I can only assume that councillors were too busy to notice this proposed massive structure against which 75 local residents had submitted letters of objection."

A preview evening for Lighthouse View is being planned in November to enable interested residents to explore the scheme, visit the apartments and see the lush surrounding gardens.

Lighthouse View is due to be completed in December 2019, with residents set to move in from January 2020.