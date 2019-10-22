£1 car parking is to return to Blackpool this December

Blackpool is to benefit from discounted parking in the run-up to Christmas to encourage people to shop local.

The campaign will start on Saturday, November 30 when the majority of council-owned car parks across the resort will be free to use to celebrate both National Small Business Saturday and the Christmas Lights Switch-On event in St John’s Square.

Then, throughout December, residents and out-of-town visitors will be able to park for just £1 for any three-hour period on Central, East Topping Street and West Street car parks in the town centre.

The £1 parking offer, which is being funded by Blackpool Council and the Town Centre BID, will run from December 1 to January 1 inclusive.

Coun Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s cabinet member for business, enterprise and job creation, said: “We are pleased to be able to repeat last year’s highly-popular £1 parking offer throughout the month of December on three of our main town centre car parks.

“We are also delighted to add another bonus by way of free use of the majority of our car parks on Small Business Saturday on November 30. This will give people throughout the town an opportunity to support their local shops and businesses, as well as giving people an extra incentive to watch the Christmas lights switch on in the town centre.

“We hope that will encourage residents to shop in their own town centre this Christmas and will also provide an attractive deal for visitors coming from out-of-town.”

The November 30 free parking offer excludes Talbot multi-storey, Tower Street and Filey Place