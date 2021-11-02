Windmill Players in All Things Bright and Beautiful which was staged in January 2020. PIcture: Peter Jones

The Thornton based amateur dramatics group is 75-years-old this year and members were determined to make sure it wasn't forgotten. So they have put together a selection of 13 extracts from their favourite plays which have delighted audiences across the decades. Most are humorous but there are a couple of more serious genres including Accrington Pals which they performed in 2018.

Spokesperson Di Timmins said: "There are a couple of farces, such as the Farndale murder mystery and an extract from Blithe Spirit. There's also a silly dance from one of the Farndale plays. "With 24 actors and five directors it has been tricky to put together but this is the first chance we have had to be back on stage and there is a lot of enthusiasm."

The Players' usual home is Thornton Little Theatre but as it is being used as a vaccination centre, the group are heading to Cleveleys Park Church Hall on the corner of West Drive and Rossall Road, to perform Celebration 75.

Opening night is Thursday November 4 at 7.30pm with performances on Friday and Saturday at the same time and a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

They are also looking ahead to their next performance which will be Ladies Day, scheduled for February 8-12 2022.