Thornton Little Theatre reopens its doors for live stage drama - this is what the first show will be
After almost two years of closure, Thornton Little Theatre is opening its doors next week with a feisty comedy.
When the well-loved local theatre was forced to close in March 2020 due to the pandemic, it was taken over by the NHS to deliver the COVID vaccination programme.
To celebrate its return to staging live drama, there is a welcome injection of humour from Amanda Whittington’s play, Ladies’ Day – a guaranteed boost of laughter as we get back to more normal times.
The play centres around four girls who work in a Hull fish factory and have an opportunity to attend Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day when it transfers to York Racecourse in 2005. They certainly get more than they expected, but will they win the Jackpot?
Amanda Whittington told the Windmill Players how wonderful it was to hear about the re-opening the Little Theatre with Ladies’ Day, and to hear its spirit feels so right for ‘now’.
She said: “I never imagined the play would have such a long life or be so warmly regarded by so many companies up and down the country.
“It’s a real joy for me to know it’s bringing people together again after such a difficult time.”
The Windmill Players production of Ladies’ Day runs from Tuesday February 8 to Saturday February 12 at 7.30pm at the theatre in Fleetwood Road North.
Tickets are £10 from Wyre Theatres’ box office, www.wyretheatres.co.uk 01253 887693.