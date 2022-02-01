When the well-loved local theatre was forced to close in March 2020 due to the pandemic, it was taken over by the NHS to deliver the COVID vaccination programme.

To celebrate its return to staging live drama, there is a welcome injection of humour from Amanda Whittington’s play, Ladies’ Day – a guaranteed boost of laughter as we get back to more normal times.

The play centres around four girls who work in a Hull fish factory and have an opportunity to attend Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day when it transfers to York Racecourse in 2005. They certainly get more than they expected, but will they win the Jackpot?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast of Ladies’ Day with (from left) Judi Adams as Pearl, Jackie Rhodes as Jan, Marc Adams as Joe, Hope Miller as Linda and Emma Louise Davies as Shelley.

Amanda Whittington told the Windmill Players how wonderful it was to hear about the re-opening the Little Theatre with Ladies’ Day, and to hear its spirit feels so right for ‘now’.

She said: “I never imagined the play would have such a long life or be so warmly regarded by so many companies up and down the country.

“It’s a real joy for me to know it’s bringing people together again after such a difficult time.”

The Windmill Players production of Ladies’ Day runs from Tuesday February 8 to Saturday February 12 at 7.30pm at the theatre in Fleetwood Road North.