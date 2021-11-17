Stage Door Festival coming to Blackpool in 2022
A new musical theatre festival will be coming to Blackpool in late 2022
Stage Door Festival is a new musical theatre exhibition taking place in Blackpool in October 22/23. Several iconic venues, including The Winter Gardens, Blackpool Tower Ballroom and Viva Show Bar, will be used to show off all of the great performances throughout the weekend.
Stage Door will offer workshops, exhibition space, masterclasses, performances and Q&As – all dedicated to musical theatre. As well as providing exciting exhibition space in some of Blackpool’s most famous venues, performers from all over the world will share their knowledge and inspire visitors from across the UK.
Co-founder Michael Cosgrove, a musical theatre performer, said: “There are plenty of shows and events for dancers but nothing for musical theatre. As a former lecturer in musical theatre, I always wanted to take my students to a dedicated event, but there wasn’t one. As a performer too, you want to keep raising your game. Stage Door Festival will do exactly that through our inspirational line-up.”
Michael has partnered with experienced event organiser Mark Walsh who has produced some world-class shows and exhibitions.
“Blackpool and entertainment go hand in hand,” explained Mark. “It’s about time musical theatre had its own event and with so many iconic venues to use, Blackpool is the perfect location for the festival’s launch.”
Tickets go on sale in spring 2022. More information about the line-up and exhibitors will be available in the New Year.