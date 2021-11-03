Phil Collins tribute band Seriously Collins heads to the Marine Hall this weekend
Seriously Collins is a genuine tribute to the biggest artist of our generation
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 1:15 pm
Packed with hits and fan favourites, this two-hour extravaganza will take you back to Phil in his heyday.
Featuring the award winning tribute to the man himself and star of the Entertainers show ‘In The Air Tonight’, Chris Hayward (pictured) and his world class 10- piece band, including the ‘Serious Horn Section’ bring you Seriously Collins.
Phil’s extensive catalogue has been meticulously studied and arranged to give the ultimate Phil Collins and Genesis experience. Takes place at the Marine Hall on Saturday.