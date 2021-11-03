Chris Hayward

Packed with hits and fan favourites, this two-hour extravaganza will take you back to Phil in his heyday.

Featuring the award winning tribute to the man himself and star of the Entertainers show ‘In The Air Tonight’, Chris Hayward (pictured) and his world class 10- piece band, including the ‘Serious Horn Section’ bring you Seriously Collins.