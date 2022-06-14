Leyland Band are renowned for innovative and engaging programmes, covering a vast range of music and styles. They are one of the very few bands to have won all the major competitions - British Open Championships – National Championships of Great Britain – All England National Championships – Brass in Concert Championships – the quality of performance is guaranteed to match the quality of music programmed. After two years hibernation due to the pandemic, the band is delighted to have the opportunity bring its music to audiences once again.