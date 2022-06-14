Leyland Band brings brilliantly performed music, featuring many of the band’s superb soloists.
From marches to movies, classics to comedy, favourites Leyland will present a brand new programme to suit all tastes played with style and panache.
Leyland Band are renowned for innovative and engaging programmes, covering a vast range of music and styles. They are one of the very few bands to have won all the major competitions - British Open Championships – National Championships of Great Britain – All England National Championships – Brass in Concert Championships – the quality of performance is guaranteed to match the quality of music programmed. After two years hibernation due to the pandemic, the band is delighted to have the opportunity bring its music to audiences once again.
Enjoy the warmth of band’s unique sound and an afternoon to remember.
Takes place on Sunday June 19, 2pm. For tickets visit Lowther Pavilion