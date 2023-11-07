Kerry Katona's wicked role in Snow White panto at Fleetwood
The former Atomic Kitten singer and television personality, 43, will be ready for hisses and boos when she takes the role of Wicked Queen Morgana for the production of Snow White at the Marine Hall.Kerry will be joined by Lilly Sue McFadden as Snow White and, back by popular demand, Ben Sherlock in the role of Wally.
Since leaving the girl group in 2001, Kerry has made a career on TV.
More recently, in 2021 she starred in reality shows such as Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Fame in the Family and Celeb Cooking School, while in 2022 she became co-host of the Wheel of Misfortune podcast alongside comedian Alison Spittle.
Snow White being staged on Friday December 29 (6.30pm); Saturday December 30 (2pm matinee and 7.30pm) and Sunday December 31 at 1.30pm.All tickets cost £15