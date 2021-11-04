John Bishop

Who is he?

John Bishop is a Liverpool-born comedian who has appeared in multiple shows like ‘The John Bishop Show’, ‘John Bishop’s Britain’ and in the most recent season of ‘Doctor Who’.

Why is he here?

John will be performing his Right Here, Right Now tour in Blackpool. This will be his eighth comedy tour and he will be performing all across the country.

Will anyone else be performing?

The first half of the show will have a supporting act, but no names have been confirmed.

Has he been to Blackpool before?

John has performed in Blackpool before, most notably in 2012 as part of his Roller-coaster tour.

When and where is he performing?

The performance will take place at the Blackpool Opera House tonight at 8:00PM

How much are tickets and where can I buy them?