Head to Lytham's Lowther Pavilion for all the best-loved panto shenanigans of Sleeping Beauty
It's panto time at Lowther Pavilion and what a festive treat they have in store.
When the beautiful Princess awakes on her 16th birthday she has the whole world at her feet; her loving father the King, her best friend Muddles, a handsome Prince she’s madly in love with and a life full of adventure ahead of her… but the wicked and jealous Carabosse has other ideas and curses her to sleep for 100 years!
Join the cast of Lowther Pavilion’s Christmas panto Sleeping Beauty and head deep in the tangled forest for this fantastical tale full of fairies, dragons, bravery and enchantment.
Featuring all of the best-loved panto shenanigans with an abundance of laughter, dance and music along with dazzling scenery and costumes, spectacular special effects and plenty of audience interaction, this is the perfect Christmas treat. Runs until December 30. www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk