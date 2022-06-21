For 40 uninterrupted years, Robert Moses exploited those in office through a mix of charm and intimidation. Motivated at first by a determination to improve the lives of New York City’s workers, he created parks, bridges and 627 miles of expressway to connect the people to the great outdoors.Faced with resistance by protest groups campaigning for a very different idea of what the city should become, will the weakness of democracy be exposed in the face of his charismatic conviction?Nicholas Hytner directs this exhilarating new play and will be broadcast live from the Bridge Theatre in London, as part of National Theatre Live, to an audience at Lowther Pavilion.