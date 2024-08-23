Stars of hit TV series Still Game are coming to Blackpool on Sunday, September 29
An evening of laughter, entertainment, and Scottish wit is promised as the stars of hit BBC and Netflix TV series Still Game are coming to Viva, Blackpool, on Sunday, September 29.Promoter Lee Newton, of Red Shoe Entertainment, says that the 2024 tour of the brand-new production Auld Pals features a spectacular line-up of comedic talent.“We are thrilled to announce that Jane McCarry, Paul Riley, Mark Cox, Gavin Mitchell, and Sanjeev Kohli – who played Isa, Winston, Tam, Navid and Boaby the Barman in hit comedy series Still Game – will be heading to Blackpool for an exclusive evening of fun and laughter,” says Lee.“There will also be an opportunity for the audience to ask anything they’ve ever wanted about the iconic TV show.”
The talented ensemble cast has been entertaining audiences for years, with unforgettable performances in some of the biggest comedy shows on TV, including Still Game, Chewin’ the Fat, and The Karen Dunbar Show.
“Now, you can see them all together in one spectacular question and answer show,” says Lee, “filled with side-splitting stories, hilarious impressions, and a chance to ask your own questions.
“Audiences are invited to join us for an unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment, as this amazing group of comedians bring their unique brand of humour to the stage.
“Whether you’re a Still Game superfan or just looking for a good time, this show is not to be missed.”
To purchase tickets, contact vivablackpool.com 01253 297297
