“Snapshots of Rebellion” – Photography Exhibition at Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery

Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery invites the people of Blackpool and all fans of the Rebellion Festival to visit the upcoming photography exhibition titled “Snapshots of Rebellion”, which will run from 4th to 31st August 2025 in the gallery space of the tearoom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This independent project is not part of the official Rebellion Festival programme. However, it was created to highlight just how meaningful and significant the festival is to the local community — especially from the perspective of the team at Tea Amantes. Each year, Rebellion brings more than just waves of punk music to Blackpool; it brings a vibrant, passionate crowd that transforms the town centre into a living landscape of colour, individuality, and energy.

The exhibition will showcase a curated selection of photographs taken during previous editions of the festival. While most of the featured works have already been selected, a few spaces remain open. Tea Amantes welcomes submissions from anyone who has compelling images from past Rebellion Festivals. Residents of Blackpool and photographers who wish to take part are encouraged to send their photos — suitable for print in A4 or A3 format — to [email protected] by 27th July 2025. Selected contributors will be contacted directly by the organisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participation in the exhibition is entirely free of charge. This project also serves as a heartfelt thank you to those who have visited Tea Amantes during previous Rebellion festivals. The team warmly invites both locals and festivalgoers to stop by throughout August, enjoy a cup of tea, explore the exhibition — and perhaps even spot themselves in one of the images on display.