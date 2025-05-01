New Blackpool Showbar adds sparkle...

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new venture is about to start in Blackpool a Showbar which was previously open in Birmingham which as now relocated to Blackpool and will be opening soon, its a bar like no other its looking to do food options from June and also a regular cabaret show including everything from singers, comedians to drag stars.

Later in the year they will be offering a three course meal and show option, nightly entertainment with full range of souvenir's to keep as a reminder of your special night.

With discounts for group bookings it is sure to be popular so call them now to reserve your seat remember seats are limited and booking is advised!

They are located on the end of Queen Street on the promenade so its easy to find.

Going forward they will have topless male waiters on certain nights so ideal for them special occasions or hen parties.