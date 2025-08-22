Get ready to 'Shake, Rattle and Stroll' through Blackpool Illuminations.

By Jackie Speight
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 12:36 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 13:48 BST
A local dance charity is set to introduce its first fundraising sponsored walk in September, with a guest appearance by a former Strictly star.

Tia's Crown, which supports mental and physical wellbeing through dance, is launching its inaugural 'Shake, Rattle and Stroll' event along Blackpool Promenade on Saturday 20 September.

The evening will start with a fun dance warmup session led by former Strictly professional dancer Graziano Di Prima, before the official walk.

This family-friendly event follows an accessible route through part of Blackpool Illuminations, starting at The Comedy Carpet and ending at Red Bank Road, Bispham. All are welcome, and purple fancy dress is encouraged!

'Shake, Rattle and Stroll' will start with a dance warm-up session led by former Strictly professional Graziano Di Prima, pictured here at a dance workshop at The Crown Ballroom Fleetwood.

Further details and tickets are available now at TryBooking:

Standard entry: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/FDRX

Upgraded entry: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/FDRY (this includes a t-shirt)

The funds raised by the walkers will support the charity's 'Let's Dance' sessions and other community activities to make dance accessible to communities who may not be able to participate otherwise.

You can find out more about Tia’s Crown on Facebook and Instagram, and at their website, www.tiascrown.co.uk

