Fylde-based female choir celebrate successful 2023 of raising money for charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
Members of Encore Singers were delighted to raise £1,086 at their Christmas concert held in Poulton at the end of last year and brings the choir's total fund-raising in 2023 to £3,627.
A spokeswoman from Encore Singer said: "Our Christmas concert is primarily to raise funds towards our running costs including rent, insurance, and buying new music and we usually make a donation to our charity of the year, Sam's Place, of about £100.
"However, in view of the amount we raised this year, the committee has decided to increase the amount to £500."
“This year we have made charitable donations to the total of £3,627. It is wonderful to combine the joy of singing with making a difference to local charities. Thank you to all who supported us. The audience, the team at the church for their wonderful hospitality, the VIPS and our brilliant musical director, Kath Vaquer, and wonderful accompianist, Lyndsay Fielder.
“Finally, thanks to Beaverbrooks who always provide a special prize for our raffle."