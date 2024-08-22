FYA Festival and Strand Collective's Makers' Market in Blackpool this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This weekend Abingdon Street Market will be hosting the FYA festival, a FREE weekend of over 25 live acts across 3 stages and multiple workshops in Abingdon Street Market and Dirty Blondes.

Teaming up with local brewery Farm Yard Brew co, they're bringing the well-known countryside festival to the seaside.

Running from Thursday, August 22nd through Monday, August 26th, the venues will showcase local musical talent, a vibrant makers’ market, and festival-style workshops for the whole family to enjoy. The late-night stage, featuring a silent disco, will take place at Dirty Blondes.

Strand Collective's Makers' Market

On Sunday, The Strand Collective will feature its popular Makers’ Market at Abingdon Street Market. This event will present a diverse range of art and crafts, providing a platform for independent artisans, creators, performers, and businesses. Stalls will include Darc Art Designs, Beads by Geebs, Polly Powers, Sana.jpeg, Emily Peet Illustration, Seabreeze Books and Prints, The Blue Barn Candle Company, Happy Lil’ Ghost Creations, Wakey Makey, Hair Accessories Made By Nicola Ann, Northern Tide, and more.

Community Focus

The FYA Festival aims to strengthen community connections by linking locals with talented artists. These events are designed to foster community growth and encourage collaboration throughout the Northwest.

Details and Participation

With activities held at Abingdon Street Market and Dirty Blondes, the festival offers local musicians, artists, and makers’ the chance to perform and showcase their work. Attendees can enjoy a wide array of attractions, including the Makers’ Market, diverse street food offerings, cask ales, and various workshops.

The FREE family festival runs from Thursday, August 22nd to Monday, August 26th.