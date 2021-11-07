The TV presenter from Blackburn impressed the judges with her routine to Don’t Bring Lulu by Dorothy Provine, Pinky and The Girls with partner Kai Widdrington, which gave her a score of 39 out of a possible 40.

She was brought to tears after she was praised by the judges for the routine.

Motsi Mabuse told her: “I feel so proud, proud of that dance, it was so authentic, everything you put on.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe won plaudits for their rumba

“You came in at a high level but you didn’t sit at that level, you took it even higher.”

Shirley Ballas rifled through her box of paddles which hold the scoring numbers and said: “I don’t think I have a paddle big enough for you, that was off the chart.”

Meanwhile TV chef John Whaite, who was born in Chorley and grew up in Wrightington, Wigan, left the judges emotional with his rumba with partner Johannes Radebe to Shape Of My Heart by Sting.

Revel Horwood told him: “I might steal it as my wedding dance. It was absolutely gorgeous, I totally loved it, it was brilliant.”

Mabuse added: “It felt like it was just the two of you and me in this hall,” while Ballas said: “I’m quite moved really, quite emotional after watching it, it was class personified.”

They were given 35 by the judges, the highest score for a rumba in the series.