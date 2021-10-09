Alongside his partner Johannes Radebe, Whaite performed a paso doble inspired by Pirates Of The Caribbean.

They were scored 39 by the judges, with only Craig Revel Horwood not giving the pair a perfect score.

Judge Anton Du Beke said: “I’m a little overwhelmed, really.

John Whaite and partner Johannes Radebe

“I have to be honest with you, I thought it might be a bit camp, this number.

“It was the best thing I have seen all night. You were so strong and believable and powerful.”

Shirley Ballas added: “I haven’t seen anything like that. Thank you for closing our show with such a magnificent performance.”

The routine received the highest score of any dance from the series so far with the Chorley-born star who grew up in Wrightington, Wigan, continuing to impress.

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xu came second with a score of 37 for their Spider Man-inspired routine.

Third in the rankings was EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

She was scored 36 by the judges, who each gave her a score of nine for her foxtrot to the Titanic theme song My Heart Will Go On.