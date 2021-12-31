Stay Close: Watch trailer for new Netflix drama filmed in Blackpool and Morecambe ahead of first episode
A TV crime drama starring James Nesbitt filmed in Lancashire earlier this year airs from today, New Year's Eve - and you can watch the trailer here.
The highly-anticipated thriller Stay Close arrived on Netflix today, Friday.
As we reported earlier this year, many eagle-eyed locals spotted Cold Feet actor James Nesbitt in locations across the county, including Blackpool and Morecambe during filming for the series, which is based on a Harlan Coben novel.
Stay Close follows three people who are keeping secrets from those close to them, with Nesbitt playing a detective investigating a disappearance that bears similarities to an unsolved missing persons case 17 years earlier. With their secrets returning to haunt them, how will this impact all of their futures?
Richard Armitage, Sarah Parish and Eddie Izzard also star in the series, which was filmed in several locations across the north west including Morecambe.