The 52-year-old singer – nicknamed J-Lo – alleges Blackpool born Hamish Hamilton banned the sign in a new Netflix documentary.

She says Hamish Hamilton banned her from using a female sex symbol during the Super Bowl half-time show on February 2, 2020.

In the documentary titled ‘Halftime’, she discusses the behind-the-scenes of the performance, which features footage of the 56-year-old Hamilton telling her to change her plans of using a female sex symbol.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jennifer Lopez

Ms Lopez says: “"We just want to get the woman symbol up at the front. It’s gotta be subtle. We have to be subtle with our message because people don’t want to be hit over the head with it.” To which Hamilton had replied, “I’m going to definitely be argumentative here, but the only element within it that isn’t subtle – and actually is problematic, considering everything that is going on with identity politics right now – is the female symbol. I think that could be viewed by some people as being actually exclusive.

"I also think that it’s a little bit on the nose. It might have been something done in a Super Bowl a while back and doesn’t have the artistry. I understand the meaning behind it but what you are saying within the show is much more powerful than having that symbol out there."

The theme of the Super Bowl show held at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in 2020 was "female empowerment", with J-Lo pole dancing. The performance was a success, which got nominated for four Emmy Awards and won one.

Hamilton started his career at BBC Scotland and has run the Super Bowl since 2010. Two years ago, he directed the Academy Awards which dubbed him “the most awakened of all time”.

Hamish Hamilton

Hamilton has also officiated the opening and closing ceremonies of the London 2012 Olympic Games with Danny Boyle and will direct the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July.