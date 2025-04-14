Under a Fire-Red Sky by Geraldine McCaughrean

Easter is almost here and Usborne children’s books have put some spring sunshine into their bright array of new titles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Age 12 plus:

Under a Fire-Red Sky

Geraldine McCaughrean

Join four young people who would rather stay and help London’s war effort than be whisked away with other evacuees to the safety of the English countryside in a blistering new novel from Geraldine McCaughrean, twice winner of the CILIP Carnegie Medal and one of today’s most highly esteemed children’s authors.

Under a Fire-Red Sky – an emotion-packed tale of survival, heartbreak and hope – is set during the London Blitz and was inspired by the author’s firefighter father, Lesley Jones, who was a young fireman both before and during the German bombing offensive which brought devastation to the capital city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the Second World War looming, four young people sit on a train waiting to be evacuated to a safer place... but they don’t want to go. They climb out of the carriage window and head back to Greenwich, forming an unlikely friendship. They spend their days trying to be useful. Laurence is building a secret machine. Gemmy searches bombed-out homes for things of value... only to find an adorable mutt she can’t even give away. Franklin wants to join the Fire Service, although it means lying about his age. Olive looks after her father, who is broken by the deaths of his fellow firefighters. And together, the four roam the streets of London, discovering their resilience amongst the secrets of the city. But as the Blitz unleashes a barrage of bombs on London, turning the sky ragged with flames, can the friends keep each other safe and survive?

McCaughrean is a master storyteller and she fills her beautifully imagined and compelling coming-of-age story with both the raw realities of a firefighter’s experiences in the horrors of the Blitz and the impact of the bombings on the ordinary city folk living through what seemed like a never-ending nightmare.

Published in the 80th anniversary year of the end of the Second World War, Under a Fire-Red Sky is a reminder to young readers of the terrible consequences of war and the lessons that can be learned from past conflicts. But the book is also a celebration of those who fought the war in many different ways, harnessing the spirit of endurance, courage and friendship to see them through the darkest of days.

Age 5 plus:

Billy and the Mini Monsters: Monsters at Easter

Zanna Davidson and Melanie Williamson

Join Billy and the hairy but not-so-scary mini-monsters for another madcap adventure as they get ready for Easter celebrations. Author Zanna Davidson and illustrator Melanie Williamson provide lots of fun and laughter with this hilarious chapter book series which cleverly navigates crucial first experiences and everyday fears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here we find Billy feeling nervous about the village Easter Hat Parade. The Mini Monsters have made him an ENORMOUS hat and he wants to wear it to make them happy, but he doesn’t want everyone looking at him. Then something happens to make Billy realise there are even more important things to think about... like a tiny, mysterious creature in Ash’s garden. Could it be... an Easter mini-monster?

With the gentle focus on first experiences and packed with colour illustrations, comic strips and speech bubbles, plus an action-packed plot, these stories have an instant appeal for even the most reluctant reader and are perfect for newly independent readers.

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £5.99)

Age 5 plus:

Sticker Dolly Dressing Easter Egg Hunt

Fiona Watt and Daniela Dogliani

Easter week is here and it’s time to dress the fairies and explore Fairyland on an Easter Egg Hunt! Hours of hands-on fun are guaranteed with the new Sticker Dolly Dressing book, one of Usborne Publishing’s best and most popular series. And this magical new book is bulging with gorgeous sticker clothes and accessories to dress the dolls and decorate the pages as the fairies skip, flutter and fly through the colourful pages. Join the fairies as they hide Easter eggs, go on an Easter egg hunt, follow the Easter bunny’s muddy footprints and have lots of fairy fun! Use the vast array of stickers to dress the fairies and decorate the enchanting scenes. Children won’t be stuck for something to do with this beautiful activity book and with so many reusable stickers to choose from, this is a Fairyland adventure no young fashionista will want to miss!

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age six months plus:

There There Little Bunny

Anna Milbourne and Rotem Teplow

Meet a little bunny who needs your tender loving care! Little ones will love getting their hands on this adorable new book in Usborne’s award-winning Touchy-Feely Books series, a much-loved favourite with both parents and children. In this new Easter-themed book, the fluffy bunny wants you to stroke its ears when it’s scared, rub its nose better after an encounter with a tickly bug, and stroke its back when it’s feeling sleepy. Each page has different snuggly, touchy-feely patches and characters to interact with, and the text encourages kindness and provides a calming activity in very little children as they gently rub the bunny better from minor mishaps. Touchy-feely genius at a stroke and ideal for quiet time with your little ones!

(Usborne Publishing, cased board book, £7.99)