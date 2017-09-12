When pantoland came to Anchorsholme Academy

As the clock struck 12, school children were whisked off into a world of make believe by the cast of this year’s Grand Theatre pantomime Cinderella.

Cinderella, Prince Charming, the Fairy Godmother and Buttons all helped make dreams come true for the Reception and Year One Anchorsholme Academy pupils, while the Ugly Sisters were there to keep them in check.

The cast of this years Grand Theatre pantomime Cinderella

The children were surprised by the visit, which saw the real-life stars Milkshake! presenter Olivia Birchenough as Cinders, Union J’s JJ Hamblett as Prince Charming, Gavin And Stacey actress Melanie Walters as the Fairy Godmother and Grand panto favourite Steve Royle as Buttons.

Grand marketing manager Andrew Howard said: “We were delighted to surprise the children, they really loved being able to chat and get a personal one-on-one with the cast.

“This year’s pantomime is set to be bigger and better than ever before and sales are already breaking records on last year.”

The children were challenged to decorate an orange beach ball and - in the theme of Cinderella - to turn it into a magic pumpkin, which will be used in the panto when then come to see it.

Headteacher Graeme Dow said: “The children are thrilled that they have been chosen to help launch the Blackpool Grand Theatre Pantomime, Cinderella, this year.

“They were so excited to meet the cast and I am sure they all had their favourites. I am sure many of them feel their wish has come true.

“Performing arts and the magic of stories are an integral part of learning at Anchorsholme and I am certain that the children will be inspired by the experience.

“The Grand Theatre is one of Blackpool’s treasures and one which provides fantastic opportunities for children in all Blackpool schools.

“Our children at Anchorsholme love the magical times that they have had performing at the theatre as well as watching many amazing shows.”

Cinderella runs at the Grand from Tuesday, December 5 until Sunday, January 7.

Tickets cost from £16.50, online at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/cinderella.