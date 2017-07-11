TV detectives author next for book lunch date

The creator of two popular TV crime characters is coming to Lytham for the next in a series of literary events.

More than 40 places have been sold already for a lunch featuring writer Ann Cleeves, the woman behind books adapted for ITV’s Vera and BBC Scotland’s Shetland - and fans wishing to go along are being advised to waste no time snapping up tickets.

The series of literary meals is organised by local bookseller Plackitt and Booth.

David Baldacci, Jane Green and Clare Mulley have all already attracted large audiences and Plackitt and Booth co-proprietor Alison Plackitt is hoping even more big names will follow Ann’s visit.

“The food, talk and signing format is proving a big hit and we are delighted with the success of the series so far,” said Alison. “It will be a pleasure to welcome Ann and there has already been plenty of demand for her visit. Anyone who wants to see her is advised to get in touch as soon as possible.”

The Ann Cleeves event, with venue to be confirmed shortly, is on Tuesday, September 12 and tickets include a signed hardback copy of Ann’s latest book The Seagull.

Details at www.plackittandbooth.co.uk or (01253) 796958.