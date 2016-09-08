What’s in a Perfect World?

“When you wish upon a star, your dreams come true” – so say the lyrics to an iconic Disney song; but there’s another Disney much more local to home who has his own dreams.

Matt Disney, 33, of Queens Drive, Staining, is an ex-marine with one clear mission: “to do stuff to inspire other people.”

Sam Wood

He hopes to be able to do this by winning a brand new and mysterious reality series, The Perfect World Project.

The TV show is the brainchild of Lytham businessman Russ Priestly and it will see 10 people go to a desert island to take part in nine live challenge-based episodes.

The winner will walk away with a six-figure concierge card to use as they please, with added luxuries, and they will be followed around by a film crew for three months, while they live their ‘perfect life’.

The show, which has no TV channel attached to it, had more than 5,000 applicants and Matt is now at the public vote stage of the application process, with the top 20 by the end of September invited for final interviews.

A promotional video on Matt’s Facebook page has been viewed almost 63,000 times. It shows him in a variety of weird and wonderful locations .

Travelling the world is something that he’s no stranger to.

He said: “During my time in the Marines I served, was deployed and trained all around the world. Since leaving I have travelled corner to corner through 53 countries, climbing the 14 highest countries’ summits.

“All my travel is now in my custom converted VW Transporter T5 that I am driving to Singapore in via 45 more countries, currently in Sofia, Bulgaria.”

During his travels, Matt has had some interesting experiences to say the least, once completing the final hour and half of climbing Ben Nevis almost completely naked.

“Obviously with my boots on,” he said. “I’m not that mental. If I was fortunate enough to win the competition, my aim for the three months is to inspire other people.

“I’d buy the new T6 to visit all the countries in the world and climb all of the highest summits. Including K2, Kilimanjaro and Everest.”

Joining Matt in the public vote, and currently placed 34th, is musician Sam Wood, who studied dance and drama at the Whittaker School in Blackpool.

She admits her ‘perfect life’ is a little more superficial, saying: “You’ve got the best VIP concierge service in the world, so I would probably get my best mates and fly off somewhere for a crazy party.”

After the blowout, Sam said she’d be more career driven: “I would get in the studio and hire the best producers, best PR people I could get. Aside from that I’d help my mum with her mortgage.”

To vote, visit http://perfectworldproject.tv/stage-four-vote/