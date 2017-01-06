Vue to offer cheaper Monday tickets

Vue cinema in Cleveleys will be offering £3.99 tickets, every Monday, starting next week.

The scheme called ‘Super Mondays’ begins Monday, January 9 and allows customers to watch any film shown at the cinema, for the reduced price, even during peak times.

Vue claim to have made the move in order to help cure the post-Christmas, January blues.

Graham Royston, general manager of Vue Cleveleys, said: “People don’t generally look forward to Mondays but with the introduction of this great value offer, we think that’s about to change!

“We look forward to welcoming people to Vue Cleveleys throughout 2017 for the ultimate big screen experience.”

If you’re struggling to decide what to watch, then highlights of this month’s release schedule include award season frontrunners Silence, directed by Martin Scorsese and La La Land, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Or if you’re looking for something the kids can enjoy, Disney’s latest offering Moana is also set to scoop awards..

Visit www.myvue.com for more details or to book tickets.