TV & Streaming: This week's highlights

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

Ambulance, BBC One, Thursday, 9pm

Eight-part observational documentary Ambulance returns to BBC One, this time with unparalleled insight into the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Each episode follows the call-handlers and ambulance dispatchers in the highly pressurised control-room, and the paramedics, technicians and specialist Air Ambulance crews out on the ground.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has to respond in minutes to more than 3,000 emergency calls every day from across a diverse region covering more than 5,000 square miles – from rural Herefordshire where the distance to a trauma hospital could be over an hour, to the busy urban centre of Birmingham. With an ageing population, out-of-hours mental health services and GP surgeries increasingly stretched, and many A&E departments overcrowded, the role of the ambulance service is changing.

Episode one: It’s 8.31pm on Saturday night, and West Midlands Ambulance Service takes a call from a distraught woman whose husband has collapsed on their lounge floor. The call handler must stay cool-headed and coach the woman and her daughter over the phone in how to do CPR while ambulance crew Katie and Sarah race to help.

By midnight, the impact of Saturday night drinking is beginning to show, as calls pour in to the control-room reporting numerous fights and violent attacks. Controller Glennis has to juggle her time between trying to help a crew who’ve been searching for an elderly man, who’s fallen in an alleyway, and a high-priority call for a street brawl.

BBC iPlayer: Stacey Dooley Investigates

In the aftermath of the 2017 General Election, Stacey Dooley heads to Northern Ireland to find out exactly who supporters of the DUP are. She meets people who voted for a party that is both anti-Gay marriage and anti-abortion, even when some don’t agree.

BBC Three: Just A Couple

Mark and Shavon have a modern relationship, by which we mean they count each other’s Facebook likes, keep tabs on each other’s Instagram’s, and binge-watch Netflix together. In episode one, things get awkward when the couple play a relationship quiz. Box set available.

Sky Box Sets: The Wire

David Simon’s Emmy® Award-winning drama stars Dominic West (The Affair) as Detective Jimmy McNulty who, along with his fellow investigators, attempts to infiltrate a West Baltimore drug ring. Seasons 1-5 are available to download from Monday.

Amazon Video: American Gods - Season One

When Shadow Moon is released from prison, he meets the mysterious Mr Wednesday and a storm begins to brew. Left adrift by the recent death of his wife, Shadow is hired as Mr Wednesday’s bodyguard.

But he soon finds himself in a hidden world where magic is real...

Netflix: Marvel’s The Defenders

Marvel’s The Defenders follows Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones). A quartet of singular heroes with one common goal – to save New York City. This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realise they just might be stronger when teamed together.

Sky Cinema: Kubo and the Two Strings

The stop-motion wizards behind Coraline and The Boxtrolls serve up yet another fantastical adventure, nominated for two Oscars.

Taking centre stage this time is the titular Kubo (voiced by Art Parkinson), a young Japanese boy who earns his keep by delighting the townsfolk with incredible tales brought to life with bewitched origami figures.

Soon he’s embarking on an epic quest all of his own, as when he ignores his troubled mother’s instructions not to stay out after dark, he sparks a supernatural feud with the vengeful Moon King (Ralph Fiennes) and his witch-like twin daughters (Rooney Mara). Sky Cinema from Saturday.