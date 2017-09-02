TV Highlights AND TRAIER: Tin Star and Safe House

Tin Star, Thursday, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, 9pm

A compelling revenge thriller about a British cop whose fresh start in the Canadian Rockies descends into blood-soaked chaos.

Tim Roth stars as recovering alcoholic Jim Worth, a British cop adjusting to the quiet life in the Canadian Rockies after moving from London to the quaint, picturesque town of Little Big Bear with his family – his wife Angela, teenage daughter Anna, and five-year-old son Petey.

As the new chief of police, he finds there is little to occupy himself with at work, at least until North Stream Oil sets up a refinery near the town, bringing a wave of oil workers and controversy in its wake.

It’s in this state of flux that Jim stumbles upon a possible connection to a murder case, and when his family’s safety is compromised he does what he can to protect them. But he is about to experience a wrath unlike any he has ever known.

Tim Roth told us: “I wasn’t particularly looking to do something in television. I had already done a series in America [Lie to Me], and that was hard work but fun, which is always good. Then this popped up. It had an anarchy and chaos to it that I really liked, and not an accidental chaos, it had a feeling of madness.

"There is a monstrous confusion to the character that I think is fun to play. And the awful bombshell that hits at the end of the first episode spurs the remaining nine to a point I found to be intriguing.”

Every episode of Tin Star will be on Sky On Demand on Thursday.

Safe House, Thursday, ITV, 9pm

Safe House returns to ITV with an all new cast and crime story.

The series stars internationally renowned British actor Stephen Moyer (True Blood) as charismatic yet impulsive ex-police officer Tom Brook who runs this season’s police safe house, which stands at the edge of the sea on the rugged coastline of Anglesey, a wild and beautiful sanctuary.

Stephen is joined by actress Zoë Tapper (Mr Selfridge, Lewis) as his partner Sam. The drama has been written by Ed Whitmore (CSI, He Kills Coppers) and Tracey Malone (Born to Kill, Rillington Place) and directed by Marc Evans (Safe House S1, Collision).

Tom and Sam’s world is turned upside down when news of a shocking crime breaks. Years previously Tom investigated a series of abductions perpetrated by an assailant known as ‘The Crow’, who took wives away from their husbands as they helplessly watched.

On hearing breaking news of a crime bearing the same hallmarks Tom heads to the crime scene, revealing to the police that, terrifyingly, he believes the Crow is active again.

After a frosty reception from Tom sees DCI Jane Burr (Sunetra Sarker) and tries to convince her that the Crow, is back and that the partner of the missing woman is in danger.

Jane shuts this down – the Crow is in jail and Tom put him there in 2008. Tom, however, believes the man in jail -was just a disciple and that the real Crow is still out there.