TV highlight: Powerful drama on fight for equality

What if the movements fighting for equality in 1970s London had resorted to violence to achieve their goals?

The Academy Award®-winning John Ridley creates, writes and directs this Sky Original Production telling a fictional story of love enduring through the most desperate of situations.

Two civil rights activists, Jas (Freida Pinto) and Marcus (Babou Ceesay), resort to extreme measures when they are pushed to the edge by racist elements within the police force, led by a ruthlessly determined member of Special Branch (Rory Kinnear), as well as thedeep-rooted prejudices embedded in 1970s society.

Executive producer Idris Elba also stars as Kent, an artist who takes an alternative position to Jas and Marcus – rejecting their radical approach in favour of peaceful and intellectual activism.

As the series opens, an initially non-violent protest over the 1971 Immigration Act ends in a brutal murder, giving the two lovers the final motivation they need to take a new path. They plot to liberate a political prisoner in order to form a radical underground cell. However, the jailbreak does not go entirely to plan – but there’s no turning back.

every episode will be available with Sky Box Sets and NOW TV from Thursday, and in stunning Ultra HD on Sky Q.

