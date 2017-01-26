TV extra: Sarah Cox fired up for return of pottery show

The Great British Bake Off won’t be back exactly as we know it when it begins its stint at Channel 4, but viewers can take heart in the fact its sister show, The Great Pottery Throw Down, is returning to the BBC, with Sarah Cox once again on hosting duties.

The series is made by Love Productions, the company behind Bake Off, but Cox admits she didn’t know what kind of reaction to expect when it first aired in 2015. “I knew it had a good pedigree behind it, but it’s quite overwhelming just how much people have taken to it,” says the radio and TV presenter, who describes the experience of being back at Middleport Pottery, where the series is filmed, as “a genuine real joy”.

“[It’s] so exciting. It’s nice to be up in Stoke-on-Trent; I absolutely love it there. You see the gas kilns in the distance as you get off the train, it’s lovely,” remarks Bolton-born Cox. “And all the crew, who work on so much telly, say it’s genuinely one of the most lovely shows to work on because it’s got a really good heart to it.”

Series two will see another 10 plucky amateur potters, ready to take to the wheel and compete to become the champion of clay.

“We’ve got such a wonderful mix of people,” says 42-year-old Cox. “We’ve got a mortgage advisor, cage fighter, male model, housewife, somebody who works at the Quaker House; a really lovely mix of people, but all bought together through their love of clay.”

She’s in no doubt they’ll be friends for life after “what we’ve put them through”, saying “it’s a real bonding experience”.

The success, of course, lies in the casting, and Cox admits it takes “a long time” to find the right mix of people.

“You want all the different personalities in there, and the different backgrounds as well. Obviously, we want people to think of pottery as being something anybody can take up, no matter what your age or your background.”

Overseeing their progress are two judges, master potter Keith Brymer Jones and ceramic artist Kate Malone, who task the potters with three creative challenges each episode, designed to test skills and showcase craftmanship.

“We have guest judges this time as well,” adds Cox, including ceramic designer Emma Bridgewater, Paul Cummins, who created the breathtaking display of ceramic poppies at the Tower of London in 2014 and, perhaps surprisingly, comedian Johnny Vegas.

“He was Kate’s pupil when she was tutoring at a polytechnic,” explains Cox.

“He came and judged the throw down and he threw for us, and then the guys had to repeat what he did and he was absolutely fantastic. It was a real treat for the potters as well.”

The Great Potter Throw Down, Thursday, BBC 2, 8pm.