TV choice: What to watch on TV and streaming this week

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

The Halcyon, Monday, ITV, 9pm

Two of the UK’s most acclaimed actors, Steven Mackintosh (Luther, The Sweeney, Inside Men) and Olivia Williams (Anna Karenina, Hyde Park On Hudson, The Sixth Sense) join forces in a brand new ITV drama series, The Halcyon.

The Halcyon tells the story of a bustling and glamorous five star hotel at the centre of London society and a world at war.

The drama, set in 1940, shows London life through the prism of war and the impact it has on families, politics, relationships and work across every social strata with a soundtrack of music from the era. Multi award-winning singer-songwriter Jamie Cullum

In Episode One an American arrives in town and makes his way to the Halcyon Hotel. It’s raining hard, and he’s distracted by a line of smart black cars that snake their way around the back of the hotel.

Meanwhile, the manager, Richard Garland and concierge Dennis Feldman group outside the hotel to greet Lord Hamilton, the owner. Garland registers with some surprise the addition of Charity Lambert, a young, glamorous blonde. The handsome American, Joe O’Hara checks in, immediately asking questions about the “serious cars” coming in earlier.

Receptionist Emma Garland only just manages to field them: it’s clear he smells a rat.

And he’s right to: as Lord Hamilton kicks off a closed meeting, it soon becomes clear why sneaking in the back of the hotel has been necessary: Lords, MPs and influencers are plotting how to instate Halifax as PM…but it’s clear that the room contains more than its fair share of appeasers and Nazi sympathisers.

Silent Witness, Monday, BBC One, 9pm

A severed finger is brought to the Lyell Centre by DCI Rory Goodchild and Immigration Enforcement Officer Pia Butler, who ask Nikki and Thomas to test for a DNA match with 17 year-old Syrian illegal immigrant Akka Khoury.

Akka was sent the finger by a people-smuggler who claims to have her mother, demanding money for her return. However, Akka quickly flees, giving Goodchild and Butler the slip.

Meanwhile, Akka’s 12 year-old cousin Sosa is alone in a migrant camp in Northern France. There she meets Yusuf Hamed, a people smuggler, who puts her in a hidden compartment in a white van along other illegal immigrants on a cross-channel ferry to the UK. Back in England, Yusuf and his smuggling partner Jamal realise one of their vans has disappeared, with a cargo of refugees inside. Has it been snatched by the police? Later, when Nikki and Jack are called to examine the death of Jamal, who has died falling from the top of a building, Clarissa finds a sequence of numbers and letters on Jamal’s phone and the team set out to crack the code.

A desperate and beaten Akka turns up at the Lyell Centre in need of medical attention. Nikki takes her to A&E but nurses soon become suspicious of Akka’s status, so Nikki smuggles her out of the hospital and helps her to escape from the police. How will Nikki resolve the moral quandary of helping an illegal immigrant evade the law?

When Thomas suggests the code corresponds to a location marker on an A-Road, the Lyell team head into nearby woodland, finding Yusuf and Jamal’s missing van…

Unforgotten, Thursday, ITV, 9pm

Critically acclaimed drama, Unforgotten, starring Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar, returns for a second series, exploring the investigation into another historic murder case.

Once again created by writer Chris Lang, the new series starts with the discovery of body found in a sealed suitcase in the silt of the River Lea.

With the body preserved but clearly having been there a number of years, detectives DCI Cassie Stuart and DS Sunny Khan begin the complicated task of identifying the victim and investigating his murder.

Through their inquiries, the body is revealed as middle-aged man David Walker who disappeared in 1990 leaving behind a wife and young son who is now in his early 30s.

With four seemingly un-connected suspects emerging, the team are tasked with finding out who wanted David Walker dead and why?

BBC iPlayer: Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

Relive the glitter and the glamour as past celebrity contestants return for a spectacular show. Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. It’s also the last show with judge Len Goodman.

BBC Three: Uncle

BBC Three’s award-winning Uncle is back in January for the final part of this comedy trilogy.

It’s been four years since man-child Andy (Nick Helm) forged an unlikely alliance with nerdy nephew Errol (Elliot Speller-Gillott). Suicidal and irresponsible, Andy cared only about having lost his girlfriend, and only looked after Errol after being blackmailed into it by chaotic sister Sam (Daisy Haggard).

Sky Box Sets: Girls

All five seasons of Lena Dunham’s Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning comedy arrive on Sky Box Sets and NOW TV. Inspired by some of Dunham’s real-life experiences, the show charts the misfortunes of four cash-strapped and confused Brooklyn twentysomethings who are fighting to find their feet in the world. From Tuesday 3.

Amazon Prime: Life in Pieces

James Brolin, Dianne Wiest and Colin Hanks head an all-star cast in this hilarious new series that features four short stories each week about the members of one eccentric family!