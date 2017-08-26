TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

What to watch that's not on your normal telly

BBC iPlayer: Sir Bruce Forsyth: Mr Entertainment

A look back at the life and career of Sir Bruce Forsyth, following his death, who entertained the British public for over 75 years. With contributions from Michael Grade, Anton Du Beke, Tess Daly, Ian Hislop, Natasha Kaplinsky, Arlene Phillips and Len Goodman.

BBC Three: People just do nothing

In episode three, the beef with Kold FM kicks off when the boys discover graffiti on the Kurupt estate. With the station under siege, Beats decides reinforcements are needed and calls in Chabuddy to secure their boundaries. Steves’s plan to protect his inheritance backfires.

Sky Box Sets: The Strain: Seasons 1-3

This high-concept drama tells the story of Dr Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll, House of Cards), a leading epidemiologist in New York City who is called upon to investigate a mysterious viral outbreak with hallmarks of an ancient and evil strain of vampirism.

Amazon Video: Roadies

In the first original series from creator, executive producer, writer and director Cameron Crowe, this one-hour music series gives an insider’s look at the reckless, romantic, funny and often poignant lives of a committed group of roadies.

Netflix: Narcos

The first season of this US drama was much loved by critics and viewers alike, and there will be plenty of people out there thrilled to know that the third run is upon us - but if you missed its debut, fear not because the first two series are still available to watch. The new episodes must take a different direction thanks to the fact that Pablo Escobar’s death was depicted at the end of season two.