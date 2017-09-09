TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

Five shows to look out for in the schedules this week.

Strike - The Silkworm, BBC One, Sunday, 9pm

James Martin cooks up a storm on ITV.

Strike’s agency is busy after the Lula Landry success. Yet when Leonora Quine asks him to track down her missing husband - the novelist Owen Quine - he takes on her case.

He speaks to Quine’s agent Liz Tassell, who was furious because Quine’s latest book, Bombyx Mori, libeled many people.

Saturday Morning with James Martin, ITV, Saturday, 9.30am

The hugely popular chef returns to Saturday mornings, with a two-hour show from his very own home. The series reflects James’s love of hearty food as well as some of his other passions…the great outdoors, his beloved dogs and, of course, fast cars. With special guests.

Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls, Channel 4, Tuesday, 9.15pm

After two weeks on the island, ravaged by hunger, mosquitoes and sandflies, tensions are building in the camp. Musician Jordan Stephens is attracting the ire of the other celebrities, who feel he’s not pulling his weight. Comedian Shazia Mirza is throwing herself into finding food.

A League Of Their Own, Sky 1 & NOW TV, Thursday,9pm

James Corden and the boys are back for a new series of the riotous panel show. And guess who’s joining them in the opening episode? England and Tottenham Hotspur superstar Dele Alli, funnyman Stephen Mangan and comedian Rob Beckett.

Stella, Tuesday, Sky 1 & NOW TV, 9pm

Head back to the Welsh valleys for one last time with the final series of the ever-popular Stella.

Stella is exhausted. And it’s not just baby Holly that’s keeping her awake at night. Ben is soon to leave for university and Michael has just been offered a job in Dubai.