TV Choice and VIDEO: Family and crime drama in Riviera

Riviera Thursday, 9pm, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV

Julia Stiles plunges beneath the glamorous sheen of the Côte d’Azur elite in this thrilling new Sky Original Production.

Set against the awe-inspiring backdrop of the French Riviera and created by the Oscar®-winning Neil Jordan (The Borgias), the series is part compelling family drama, part high-octane crime series.

Stiles is Georgina Clios, the smart, resourceful wife of billionaire banker Constantine. She lives a privileged existence. But all that changes when Constantine is killed in an explosion aboard a Russian oligarch’s yacht, leaving Georgina to discover how little she knew about the man she loved and the world in which she lives.

Complicating matters are her extended family, Constantine’s formidable ex-wife Irina and emotionally complicated children Christos, Adam (Iwan Rheon, Game of Thrones), and Adriana).

Julia Stiles said of her character: “I’ve never worked on anything for this long and never played a character for this amount of screen time, so inevitably you get to do more. I was really excited at how much I got to do with Georgina. It’s really rare. It’s a privilege to play a sophisticated lead in a show and have the opportunity to play her in all different situations. At times she is naive and at other times she is cunning.”

All episodes will be available on Sky Box Sets from the date of broadcast