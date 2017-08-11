TV and streaming: This week's highlights

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

Saving Lives At Sea, Wednesday, BBC One, 8pm

Saving Lives At Sea tells the story over the next 12 weeks of the volunteer lifeboat crews and lifeguards of the RNLI who rescue thousands of people and save hundreds of lives around our coastline and on the River Thames every year.

Every day around the UK and Ireland, the lifesavers of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) put their lives on the line to try and save complete strangers.

Using footage filmed with lifeboat crews and lifeguards carrying cameras, and welcoming film-makers into their everyday lives, this series take us right into the heart of the action, capturing the unpredictable work of the RNLI in never-before-seen detail.

In the first episode, a father and daughter find themselves treading water for almost an hour, hundreds of metres out at sea after being swept out by a rip current. In Kinsale, Ireland, three fishermen swim for their lives as their trawler is smashed onto rocks. And in London, an unlucky tourist is minutes from hypothermia after his attempt to take a selfie lands him in the Thames.

BBC iPlayer: Pride

In 1984, with Margaret Thatcher and the Conservative Party in power, a group of lesbian and gay activists, led by Mark Ashton, find unlikely allies in a collective of Welsh miners taking industrial action following pit closures. Starring George MacKay.

BBC Three: Being Human

In an old B&B in a sleepy seaside town, there lives a vampire, a werewolf and a ghost determined to live a quiet, human life. But lurking in every corner of society there are vampires ready to rid the world of its humanity. The Old Ones are on their way and it’s up to our heroes to fight.

Sky Box Sets: Westworld

In a futuristic theme park staffed by artificial beings, guests can live out their wildest fantasies. However, when the ‘hosts’ begin to run amok, the guests find themselves in a world where anything can happen. Starring Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris and Thandie Newton.

Amazon Video: Rush Hour

In this reimagining of the film franchise, a stoic, by-the-book, Hong Kong detective travels to Los Angeles to investigate a crime; there, he’s paired with an irreverent young cop who prefers working alone.Featuring a multicultural cast, movie-style fight scenes and laugh-out-loud comedy.

Netflix: Atypical

The latest offering to come off the Netflix production line looks like being another winner for the streaming service.

This time the focus is on Sam, an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum, who suddenly decides it’s time he got himself a girlfriend. However, this bid for more independence opens up a whole new world of understanding and self-discovery for his family.

Sky Cinema: Keeping Up with the Joneses (2016, Sky 12)

Greg Mottola (Superbad, Adventureland) directs this pleasingly daft action comedy pitting safe suburbanites against sexed-up superspies.

HR man Jeff (Zach Galifianakis) and wife Karen (Isla Fisher) have their routine lives thrown out of whack when the newest additions to their white-picket cul-de-sac turn out to be Tim (Jon Hamm) and Natalie Jones (Gal Gadot), a pair of impossibly glamorous high achievers whose hobbies – naturally – include glass blowing and rescuing Sri Lankan orphans.

Surely they can’t be who they say they are?

Welcome support comes from Veep’s Matt Walsh and the eternally excellent Patton Oswalt.