Sir Daniel Day-Lewis’ phantom apperance at Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom

Acting legend Sir Daniel Day-Lewis has filmed a glittering party sequence in Blackpool Tower Ballroom for his eagerly anticipated return to the silver screen.

British star Sir Daniel was in town during a five-day shoot at the venue for the movie, which sees him reunited with director of Paul Thomas Anderson 10 years on from their critically-acclaimed 2007 venture There Will Be Blood.

Sir Daniel Day-Lewis during the filming of Phanton Threads

The film, rumoured to be called Phantom Threads, is set in the 1950s’ London fashion and couture world, and is due to be released for the Christmas and New Year season.

Blackpool Tower Ballroom is believed to be standing in as the Royal Albert Hall, the location for the scandalously decadent Chelsea Arts Club New Year’s Eve parties, which were banned in 1958 for their debauched happenings among the young bohemian crowd.

It’s the second time in as many years that a major Hollywood production has come to town, following in the footsteps of director Tim Burton and actor Samuel L Jackson, who shot pivotal scenes for Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children at Blackpool Tower Circus and North Pier in May 2015.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “While little is known about the filming that took place in Blackpool last week, as a resort we are pleased to witness an increase in filming opportunities, since Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children was shot here in 2012.

500 extras were recruited to shoot a New Year’s Eve party

“It’s certainly had a direct link in putting Blackpool on the Hollywood map and it is extremely beneficial to the resort as it helps boost the local economy.”

Almost 500 extras were recruited to shoot a New Year’s Eve party for the film, in which Day-Lewis is believed to be playing “an uncompromising dressmaker”.

One extra said it had been an “exciting but exhausting” experience - starting at 5am and ending after 10pm, complete with glamourous costumes and ‘taboo goings on’ reminiscent of the Chelsea parties.

Day-Lewis was last seen in Steven Spielberg’s historical drama Lincoln, in 2012, for which he won the best actor Oscar at the 2013 Academy Awards.

Blackpools Tower Ballroom

Filming for “Phantom Threads” has also taken place in Whitby and Robin’s Hood Bay in North Yorkshire, and in London.

Featuring alongside Day-Lewis will be Richard Graham, Lesley Manville and Luxembourg-born Vicky Krieps, and Radiohead’s Johnny Greenwood is said to have written the film’s score.

In 2012, Day-Lewis secured his place in celluloid history, be becoming the first person to win three Best Actor Oscars.

More entertainment news