Prue Leith expresses regret over Great British Bake Off winner slip

Prue Leith has expressed regret after accidentally revealing the winner of the Great British Bake Off, saying: "I'm in too much of a state to talk about it."

The show's new judge told the Press Association she was in Bhutan when she made the slip.

An upset-sounding Leith said: "I'm in Bhutan. The time difference is massive. I thought that they got it six hours ago. I'm in too much of a state to talk about it. I f***** up."

The judge tweeted in anticipation of tonight's Channel 4 finale: "No-one told me judging a GBBO final would be so emotional. I wanted them all to win. Bravo...."

The tweet, which was later removed, came seconds after Leith announced that she would be returning to the show next year, along with Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.

Leith replaced Mary Berry when she decided not to move to Channel 4.

Fielding raised eyebrows when his name was announced along with Toksvig as replacements for hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

Hollywood was criticised when he decided to move with the ex-BBC programme, with fans saying that the show could be doomed.

The series was taken to Channel 4 by its former chief creative officer, Jay Hunt, who was later hired by Apple.

Channel 4 has been contacted for comment.