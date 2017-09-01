Pretty Little Liars Blackpool convention cancelled

Fans of a long-running American TV show have been left disappointed after a convention planned for Blackpool has been cancelled.

They were hoping to meet the stars of teenage mystery series Pretty Little Liars at a weekend event at the Winter Gardens starting on October 20.

But the organisers, who set up MTS Conventions to host this event “Liars UnmAsked” were unable to get enough of the stars at the right prices and had to cancel.

It promised a weekend of questions and answers panels, photograph and autograph sessions, meet and greets, quizzes and parties.

The mother of one young fan who had paid money to go said: “Luckily we paid by credit card so should get it back, but it is very disappointing and some fans may not get their money back.”

The company has stopped trading and fans who bought tickets are being told to contact the firm handling its insolvency.

Ian Williamson from insolvency experts Campbell Crossley and Davis in Amy Johnston Way, Squires Gate said most fans would get their money back through their credit card company or Pay Pal.

He said: “It was just unfortunate, the company was set up to organise this event, they were fans of the show themselves and they have called it off at the earliest opportunity. There were not a huge number of tickets sold and people can get generally their money back via their credit card firms. Anyone else can contact us.”

Pretty Little Liars ran on ABC Family in the US for seven series from 2010. It told the story of a group of teenage girls in Pennsylvania after their leader goes missing and they start receiving threatening messages.