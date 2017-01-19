Lads’ coach trip to Marbs hits the box

Spending your holiday at close quarters with a group of total stangers would not be most people’s ideal getaway.

But for two friends from Blackpool, whose coach journey through Spain will be primetime television viewing in the coming days, it was a dream come true.

Tom Parry (left) and Alex Beckett, from Blackpool, appear in E4 show Coach Trip: Road to Marbs

Local lads Alex Beckett and Tom Parry, both 25, will make their telly debut when they appear on E4 show ‘Coach Trip: Road to Marbs’.

The revamped show, which now targets a younger audience and sees a group of people aged 18-35 set off for popular holiday resort Marbella, sees a return for long-standing host Brendan Sheerin.

After being bumped up to a primetime slot, the second series of the rebranded show sees contestants whisked away on the infamous coach as they make their way across Spain from the Balearics towards their destaination on the Costa del Sol.

They spend 30 days on the road, trying their hands at a variety of activities, with each pair voting every night for the couple they least enjoy travelling with.

When I saw they were advertising for a series aimed at younger people, I thought I had to apply

For Alex and Tom it was an opportunity too good to turn down.

Project engineer Alex, of Beaumont Gardens, Carleton, told The Gazette: “When I saw they were advertising for a series aimed at younger people, I thought I had to apply.”

Over the course of the series, participants take part in a wide range of activities, from bodyboarding to pottery – even milking and herding goats.

Alex said they were determined to throw themselves into all the different challenges that tour guide extraordinaire Brendan had to offer.

Tom Parry (right) and Alex Beckett, from Blackpool, appear in E4 show Coach Trip: Road to Marbs

“We decided not to take it too seriously, as we are both outgoing lads,” he added.

Although they were not in the first episode, which aired this week, viewers can look forward to their on-screen arrival in the coming days.

“We came on as one of the replacements after another couple was kicked off,” Alex, who admits he gets a little emotional on-screen towards the end of the journey, said.

“I got the phone call at 6pm the night before, and at 3:10am the next morning, there was a taxi waiting outside for us.

Tom Parry (left) and Alex Beckett, from Blackpool, appear in E4 show Coach Trip: Road to Marbs

“It was the best experience of my life. I think you could travel the world and you could never experience that.

“I would definitely, 100 pe cent do it again.”

• Coach Trip: Road to Marbs airs Monday to Friday on E4 at 7:30pm.