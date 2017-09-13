John Michie daughter 'took illegal substance' before death at festival

The daughter of Holby City actor John Michie apparently took an "illegal substance" before her death at Bestival, her family has said.

Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie, 25, was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the festival site at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, on Monday.

Dorset Police arrested musician Ceon Broughton, 28, who was known to Ms Michie, on suspicion of her murder and supplying a class A drug.

Mr Broughton, from London, was released under investigation on Tuesday after a post-mortem examination showed no clear signs of assault.

In a statement released through Mr Michie's agent, the family said: "Our hearts are broken by this horrific tragedy.

"We do not believe there to have been any malice intended in Louella and Ceon's weekend at Bestival.

"They appear to have taken an illegal substance but we would appreciate cautious and sensitive reporting until the facts are known.

"Louella inspired all who knew her with her joy of life. The family would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt tributes and messages."

Police said further tests, including a toxicology report, will take place over coming weeks to establish if there were any substances in Ms Michie's system or other suspicious circumstances.

Ex-Coronation Street actor Mr Michie, 60, and his wife Carol - a former Hot Gossip singer - have two other children, Daisy and Sam.

The actor currently plays neurosurgeon Guy Self in BBC medical drama Holby City.

He played Karl Munro in Coronation Street from 2011 to 2013, having starred as Detective Inspector Robbie Ross in drama series Taggart from 1998 to 2010.

Ms Michie was born when her father was acting in Women Laughing in 1992, which was directed by close family friend Richard Wilson.

Scottish actor and director Mr Wilson, who played Victor Meldrew in the BBC sitcom One Foot In The Grave, was godfather to Ms Michie.

In a statement, his agent said: "Richard Wilson, Louella's godfather, was very, very attached to her and does not feel able to comment at this present time."

Chriss and Tiffany Campbell-Welch, the directors of Tiffany Theatre College, paid tribute to former student Ms Michie.

"Louella was a very gifted student, a beautiful young lady with a sweet soul who was well loved by everyone, peers and mentors alike," they said.

"She had a wonderful ability to light up the room with her smile and make everyone feel happy."

Modelling agency The Eye Casting tweeted: "It is with profound sadness & shock that tonight we have heard of the death of our beautiful model Louella Michie.

"The thoughts of us all are with her sister Daisy & the rest of her family at this tragic time. We will be making no further statements."

On Monday, the organisers of Bestival said they were "devastated" by the death and were supporting police with the investigation.

The festival, organised by DJ Rob da Bank and his wife Josie, took place for the first time on the Lulworth Estate in Dorset this year. It was previously held on the Isle of Wight.

Acts including The XX, Dizzee Rascal, Rag 'n' Bone Man, Pet Shop Boys, Wiley and Laura Mvula performed at the four-day event.