Interview: Jimmy Doherty travels to the far-flung corners of the world to meet couples who have put the rat race behind them in Escape to the Wild

In the first episode of the new series, Jimmy Doherty heads to Indonesia to meet a young British couple, and their 18-month-old toddler, who have abandoned the rat race in the UK for a new life on a tropical island in the Pacific Ocean.

After an epic and eventful journey, Jimmy finally reaches Sophie, Simon and their young son Max. With lush rainforest and beautiful coral reef, their island hideaway appears to be the stuff of dreams.

But Jimmy soon discovers that paradise comes with some hidden dangers. From lethal centipedes to monitor lizards and water pythons, the island is teeming with potentially deadly wildlife. Jimmy is struck by the primal nature of the place, and can’t help but question the couple’s lifestyle choice.

Does living such an isolated existence require unique strength of character?

We caught up with Jimmy to ask about the series.

You’re the new presenter of Escape to the Wild. For those who haven’t seen it, explain a bit about the show.

It’s basically travelling to the far-flung regions of the world where British couples have decided to up sticks and go and set up a new life. It might sound like an idyllic thing to do, and a lot of it is, but I think, for me, the interesting aspect of the series is seeing how difficult it is, and what people have to do to survive in these regions.

Even more than that, I’m interested in why they wanted to move. It’s about the psychology behind wanting to move and set up a brand new life, and the challenges it takes to do that.

Did you find a common thread between the people you met, as to why they wanted to start a new life?

There was definitely an element of not wanting to live with regret. You go to every pub and there’s always a guy sitting at the end of the bar saying “I could have been this, I could have done that, I could have played for England.” I can understand the mentality of not wanting to live with regret, of preferring to fail, in trying to achieve something, than never do it at all.

That’s the common thread in this series. And also not knowing about everything – maybe a slight naivety, and having the faith to leap into the unknown. If you knew all the whys and wherefores you probably wouldn’t do it! So not having the full picture is really helpful.

Where does the series take you?

I feel like my feet haven’t touched the ground! Uganda, on the banks of the Nile - that’s an impressive river, and it really dominates this story. The couple that live there really depend on it. Jenny is obsessed with the river, and a lot of her work and research is around the river. And you can see how the natural beauty of a place is quite hypnotic, and just draws you in.

There is the Yukon in Canada where I’d never been before, and then Indonesia. I suppose out of all of them the Yukon felt like the most remote. Not necessarily in terms of distance, but in pure isolation it felt really, really isolated.

It’s a bit of a departure for you, presenting-wise. Why did you want to do it?

Well, my presenting career has been quite varied – I’ve done everything from science stuff all the way through to more populist programmes like Friday Night Feast. I think this is much less of a presenter-led documentary, and more me being followed on a journey. It’s always interesting to test yourself.

How long do you spend with each family?

Around the best part of a week. It doesn’t sound that long, but when you’re staying with them, you get to know people very fast. Like in Uganda, Charlie and Jenny were in their house and I was in a small tent next to them.

In the evening, we all sat and ate together, and then the camera crew would go off to where they were staying, and I’d stay with Charlie and Jenny. You don’t want to be the unwanted guest, so you’ve got to make yourself useful, but you are living with strangers. You’ve only just met them, and you’re staying with them for a week and eating all your meals with them.



Escape to the Wild is on Thursday at 9pm on Channel 4.