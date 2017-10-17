George Michael fans overwhelmed by 'heartbreaking' documentary

Music fans have declared Channel 4's documentary about George Michael a triumph, but said watching it "shattered" their hearts.

Entitled George Michael: Freedom, the intimate look into the star's life and career was narrated by the late singer before his death in 2016, and featured previously unseen personal footage and interviews with music heavyweights such as Sir Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

Fans were in tears as the singer discussed the loss of his partner Anselmo Feleppa to an Aids-related illness and his grief following the death of his mother.

Many said they were blown away by the "beautifully heartbreaking" programme, but that they also found it extremely emotional.

That was "painful but perfect", one person wrote on Twitter, adding a string of pale blue hearts.

"That was one of the most touching and heart wrenching things I've ever watched," said another.

"I'm more than a little heart-shattered listening to George Michael talk about his great love, Anselmo," one said.

"Absolutely sobbing my heart out," admitted another, while one moved fan said "not for the first time, George has me in bits".

The documentary also triggered plenty of nostalgia for Michael's many hits.

"So lucky to have grown up with his music. Thought this was a wonderfully nostalgic documentary. #GoodMemories," wrote one viewer.

"Watching #GeorgeMichaelFreedom and feeling nostalgic! Favourite artist of all time! #loveyougeorge," said another.