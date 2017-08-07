Film director’s big hope for Fylde coast set stars

Film director Brad James wants to turn the Fylde coast into a new little Hollywood.

Brad, 25, of Neville Avenue, Cleveleys, is looking to set up a community that allows budding filmmakers and anyone interested in film production the chance to have on-set experience.

Brad’s Lyceum Entertainment is training electricians to be lighting technicians, joiners and decorators to be set builders, and many more roles to fill, building a Film Production Community that networks in Blackpool.

He said: “I started Lyceum Entertainment in January after realising in pre-production on a film I was shooting in Blackpool that there were no crews up on the Fylde coast.

“So we are building a film production community that will allow any budding filmmaker to be able to cast and crew their short films and not have to rely on Liverpool and Manchester.”

His latest production, Foreign Affairs, is an espionage film set in London 1992 but filmed in Blackpool.

Anyone interested can email Brad at lyceumentertainment@gmail.com with details of a role they’d like.