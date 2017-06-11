Cobbles-bound Nicola ready to swap national controversy for a national institution

A Blackpool actress who hit the headlines when she was sacked from her temping job for not wearing high heels is set to step onto the world's most famous cobbles

Nicola Thorp won the support of hundreds of thousands of people last year when she battled to change the law when she was sacked from a job for wearing refusing to wear high heels.

Now she's ready for a new challenge, playing the daughter of a notorious killer in Coronation Street.

She will arrive on the cobbles as the case worker of Seb Franklin, only to discover later that his boss Pat Phelan, played by Connor McIntyre, is her dad.

Nicola, a former Arnold pupil whose family own a rock factory Blackpool, was worried her campaigning past might have jeopardised her acting career.

She told national newspapers: “With any new job you worry about rocking the boat.

“I rocked the boat at my previous job and look at how that turned out.

“I’m very proud of what I did with that campaign but as an actress I was very worried that people would not want to go near that.”

The actress makes her debut on the cobbles tomorrow night.

And she insists she'll have no problem stepping out of the flat shoes.

“That was in an interesting conversation," she said.

"The costume department were brilliant.

“I personally wear high heels for different occasions, and I’m sure if Nicola Rubenstein was to do a scene in that scenario, I wouldn’t have a problem with doing that either.

“It’s very different playing a soap character than it is being a receptionist at an office.”

Nicola, 28, first auditioned for the show two years ago, but lost out on the role of Kate Connor to Faye Brookes.

But now she is living her dream walking the cobbles, going inside the Rover’s Return and meeting her idols.

She said: “It’s mental. Two months ago I was watching Corrie, with my family, shouting at Phelan.

“Then I get the call to say ‘you’re in it’ and it was crazy.

“I’ve watched it since I was a kid and spend Christmas Day with these people every year.

“My family are so excited.”