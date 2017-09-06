Cleveleys cinema to screen 'It' at midnight on Friday

Almost 30 years on from the TV series that terrified audiences, the long awaited bi-screen adaptation of Stephen King's It is set to terrify audiences in Cleveleys.

If the first trailer of the of the highly anticipated cult horror classic wasn't terrifying enough, Cleveleys Vue is set to show the first screening at just after midnight on Friday morning.

For those who don't know, the original plot follows seven children as they are terrorised by a being in the form of a clown, which exploits the fears and phobias of its victims in order to disguise itself while it hunts its prey...nice!

And if all that's not terrifying enough, you can still book tickets for the midnight screening at Cleveleys Vue on North Promenade