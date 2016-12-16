Christmas TV choice: What to watch during the festive period

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

Maigret’s Dead Man: Christmas Day, ITV, 9pm

Maigret’s Dead Man is a stand-alone dramatic film featuring the legendary French fictional detective Jules Maigret, played by the globally-renowned actor Rowan Atkinson.

In Maigret’s Dead Man, a series of vicious, murderous attacks on three wealthy farms in Picardy hit the national headlines and the elite Brigade Criminelle at the Quay Des Orfevres is called upon to lend its expertise in tracking down the brutal gang responsible for the slaughter.

However, Maigret is resolute in investigating the murder of an obscure anonymous Parisian. An investigation that ultimately solves both crimes.

The Last Dragonslayer: Christmas Day, Sky 1, 6pm

A spectacular feature-length drama event that will thrill the whole family this Christmas Day.

This epic adventure, based on the first of Jasper Fforde’s acclaimed series of novels, follows the exploits of orphan Jennifer Strange (Ellise Chappell), who discovers her destiny is to become the last dragonslayer.

A magical blend of past and present, modern and medieval, it co-stars John Bradley (Game of Thrones) and Ricky Tomlinson.

Doctor Who Christmas Special: The Return of Doctor Mysterio: Christmas Day, BBC One 5.45pm

This Christmas sees The Doctor join forces with a masked Superhero for an epic New York adventure.

With brain-swapping aliens poised to attack, the Doctor and Nardole link up with an investigative reporter and a mysterious figure known only as The Ghost.

Can the Doctor save Manhattan? And what will be revealed when we see behind the mask?

Strictly Come Dancing: Christmas Day, BBC One, 6.45pm

Six former Strictly celebrities will be taking to the floor for an all-star Christmas extravaganza on BBC One as the previous ballroom contestants return for a yuletide special filled with festive fun.

Call The Midwife: Christmas Day, BBC One, 8pm

As Poplar enjoys celebrating a white Christmas, an unexpected SOS call from the Mother House interrupts festivities. Hope Clinic, a tiny mission hospital that has links to The Order, is threatened with closure.

A small working group of midwives and a cleric have been requested to travel out to South Africa to work at the clinic and assess its future viability.

Sister Julienne swiftly procures the help of Sister Winifred, Trixie, Barbara, Nurse Crane, Dr Turner, Shelagh, Fred and Tom Hereward, and they are soon transported to South Africa to try and save Hope Clinic.

The Witness For The Prosecution: Boxing Day, BBC One, 9pm

1920s London. A murder, brutal and bloodthirsty, has stained the plush carpets of a handsome London townhouse - the victim is the beautiful widow Emily French.

All evidence points to Leonard, a dashing young chancer who seduced the older woman into leaving him her vast fortune before ruthlessly taking her life.

At least, this is the story that Emily’s distraught, devoted housekeeper Janet stands by in court.Mayhew, a penniless solicitor, is put in charge of Leonard’s case.

Leonard is certain that his innocence can be proved by his wife, the enigmatic chorus girl Romaine. The entire case rests on her alibi.

Will she testify and save her husband or will his infidelity make her vengeful?