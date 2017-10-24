Blue Peter stars to hit the dance floor for Strictly Children in Need special

Six Blue Peter presenters will swap sticky-back plastic for glitz and glamour to take part in the Strictly Come Dancing BBC Children In Need special.

Former presenters Konnie Huq, Anthea Turner, Mark Curry, Diane-Louise Jordan and Tim Vincent, and current host Radzi Chinyanganya, will be paired with Strictly's professional dancers for the charity show.

Their attempts to win the Pudsey Glitter Ball trophy will be aired during the Children In Need appeal show on November 17 and will be hosted by Strictly's Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Huq, who fronted the children's programme from 1997 until 2008, said: "I've got two left feet but hopefully we'll put them right, well one of them anyway! Looking forward to it."

Turner said she is "excited to be back with my Blue Peter family for BBC Children In Need", while Vincent said he hopes having a Blue Peter badge helps him to not "make a complete fool of myself".

Turner presented Blue Peter from 1993 until 1994, and Vincent appeared from 1993 until 1997.

Jordan said: "I'm a former Trustee for BBC Children In Need as well as a massive Strictly fan. Blue Peter will always be my first love. So to have an opportunity to combine all three is thrilling!"

The presenter, who appeared on Blue Peter for six years from 1990, added that the prospect of dancing on TV is "terrifying" because she "can't dance".

Chinyanganya said it is an "absolute honour" to be taking part.

Curry was a Blue Peter presenter from 1986 until 1989.

This will mark the first time the two BBC programmes have merged for the charity event, and it takes place ahead of Blue Peter's 60th birthday next year.

Last year's Strictly special saw taekwondo athlete Lutalo Muhammad crowned the winner, after competing against three other fellow Team GB stars.